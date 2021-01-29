Courtney Moran Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Mason Co. Lady Royal Courtney Moran has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

former Mason Co. Lady Royal Courtney Moran has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Saddened to report former Mason Co. Lady Royal Courtney Moran died yesterday. She started for three seasons and was named 1st-Team All-Area by The Ledger Independent in 2012. Lady Royals asst. Jason Butler described her as, “Great kid. She was one of my all-time favorite kids.” pic.twitter.com/dgteLzvfND — Evan Dennison (@EvanDennison1) January 29, 2021

