Courtney Moran Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Mason Co. Lady Royal Courtney Moran has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
former Mason Co. Lady Royal Courtney Moran has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Saddened to report former Mason Co. Lady Royal Courtney Moran died yesterday. She started for three seasons and was named 1st-Team All-Area by The Ledger Independent in 2012.
Lady Royals asst. Jason Butler described her as, “Great kid. She was one of my all-time favorite kids.” pic.twitter.com/dgteLzvfND
— Evan Dennison (@EvanDennison1) January 29, 2021
Evan Dennison @EvanDennison1 Saddened to report former Mason Co. Lady Royal Courtney Moran died yesterday. She started for three seasons and was named 1st-Team All-Area by The Ledger Independent in 2012. Lady Royals asst. Jason Butler described her as, “Great kid. She was one of my all-time favorite kids.”
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.