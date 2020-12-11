Courtni Munday Death -Obituary – Dead : Courtni Munday has Died .

Courtni Munday has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Selena Rodriguez 14 hrs · Courtni Munday saved my life during the chaos of Covid and quarantine. Her Don’t Take My Babies series gave me something to look forward to every day. She allowed us to gain these relationships and bonds in the comment section. The DTMB following will forever have and hold on to something that was so special. A unique, very original, solo acting series that no one else could ever pull off. I couldn’t imagine how difficult this year would have been without her. She will forever be missed, but never forgotten. 1818 1 Comment Like Share

Source: (20+) Don’t Take My Babies!!!! | Facebook

Tributes

Sammy Jade wrote

I was so happy to find this page when I realised there was no way I could sanely explain why I was so obsessed with a series comprised of one person talking to non existent characters.

It honestly gave me life during lockdown! I am so incredibly sad for everyone

