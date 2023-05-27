“Couscous Salad Recipe”: Recipe Critic’s Pearl Couscous Salad Recipe

Pearl Couscous Salad: A Refreshing Summer Potluck Favorite

Looking for a new addition to your summer salad repertoire? This pearl couscous salad is sure to impress your guests at any potluck or barbecue. Made with fluffy and flavorful couscous cooked in vegetable broth, fresh veggies, crumbled feta cheese, and a zesty lemon vinaigrette, this Mediterranean-inspired dish is a game-changer for summer gatherings.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 cup pearl couscous

2 cups vegetable broth

¼ cup lemon juice

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

1 English cucumber, chopped

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

½ medium red onion, chopped

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

Easy Lemon Vinaigrette (see recipe below)

Instructions

Heat the olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the couscous and toast it in the oil for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the vegetable broth, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Bring the liquid to a rolling boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer the couscous for 13-15 minutes. Uncover the couscous and fluff with a fork. If there is any remaining liquid, simmer for a few more minutes until it is absorbed. While the couscous cooks, prepare the Easy Lemon Vinaigrette (see recipe below) and set it aside. Once the couscous is fully cooked and tender, remove it from the heat and add the chopped cucumber, grape tomatoes, red onion, parsley, feta cheese, and vinaigrette. Gently toss to coat all the ingredients and serve.

Easy Lemon Vinaigrette Recipe

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper until well combined. Set aside until ready to use.

Tasty Variations

Like most pasta salads, this pearl couscous salad can be customized in many ways. Here are a few suggestions:

Use a different dressing. Swap out the lemon vinaigrette for Greek salad dressing, balsamic vinaigrette, or Green Goddess dressing. You could also add a drizzle of tzatziki sauce if you’d like.

Add more mix-ins. Kalamata olives, sliced avocados, chickpeas, bell peppers, butternut squash, cauliflower, broccoli, pine nuts, or green onions would all be great additions to this salad.

Experiment with herbs. Instead of parsley, try adding fresh mint or basil for a different flavor profile.

Storing Leftover Pearl Couscous Salad

This salad can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. The flavors will continue to meld together, making it even more delicious as time goes on.

Pasta salads are perfect for summer gatherings because they’re easy to make, easy to store, and always a crowd-pleaser. Give this pearl couscous salad a try, and it may become your new go-to for potlucks and barbecues!

