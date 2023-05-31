“couscous salad recipe”: The Ultimate Guide to Creating the Perfect Couscous Salad

The Perfect Summer Salad: Couscous

When it comes to making the best salads ever, a few things are a must: in-season produce, a bright and flavorful dressing, and a salad topper for some crunch. What better way to check all those boxes than with a couscous salad that screams summer?!

Colorful cherry tomatoes, fresh cucumbers, and what’s that? Toasted walnuts and fresh dill? Yes please! Gone are the days of a bland bowl of greens being called a salad. It’s time to dive headfirst into Mediterranean bliss.

What is couscous?

Couscous—the unassuming pantry staple that’s ready to eat in as little as five minutes—can be hard to describe. Many say it should be categorized as a pasta since it’s made from semolina flour with a touch of water to form its pellet-like texture. Others claim that it predates pasta and it’s more like a grain. But no matter if you’re team pasta or team grain, there’s no arguing that couscous is a great ingredient to incorporate fiber and protein into a healthy summer lunch.

On the hunt for another delicious way to use this unique ingredient? Check out Ree’s Greek Salmon Couscous Bowls!

What’s the difference between Moroccan and Israeli couscous?

Grocery stores will have a few different options for couscous available. The main two being Moroccan and Israeli (also sometimes called pearl couscous). Both are made from semolina flour, with the biggest difference being their size.

Moroccan couscous is incredibly small, which means it cooks super fast. To cook, bring water to a boil in a small pot, then add the couscous. Cover and steam for about 5 minutes, then toss with a fork.

Israeli couscous, with its little pearl shape, is nearly double the size. Because of this, it needs to be cooked in a pot of boiling water like pasta, then drained. Its cook time is about 10 minutes.

Do I have to use Moroccan couscous for this recipe?

If Israeli couscous is what you have or you prefer a chewier, pasta-like texture, you can absolutely use it in place of Moroccan couscous in this recipe. Be sure to read the instructions on the back of the container to ensure it’s cooked properly. Plan to boil the couscous like pasta, then drain and rinse under cold water before proceeding with step 2.

The couscous salad recipe is a great way to enjoy a light and refreshing meal during the summer months. With a combination of fresh vegetables, a flavorful dressing, and the unique texture of couscous, this salad is the perfect addition to any meal. So, whether you’re looking for a quick lunch or a filling dinner, give this couscous salad a try and you won’t be disappointed!

Couscous Salad Recipe Healthy Couscous Salad Mediterranean Couscous Salad Easy Couscous Salad Vegetarian Couscous Salad

News Source : The Pioneer Woman

Source Link :Best Couscous Salad Recipe – How to Make Couscous Salad/