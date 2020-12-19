Cousin Carl Death -Obituary – Dead : Cousin Carl has Died .
Cousin Carl has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Billy Yates 10 hrs · Lost another friend today to Covid. Cousin Carl was a real advocate for traditional country music and he’ll sure be missed. Please join me in sending up a prayer for his family. RIP, my friend!
