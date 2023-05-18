“Covenant School shooting manifesto” today : Manifesto release opposed by parents of Covenant School shooting victims

1. #JusticeForCovenantVictims

Law enforcement officials have stated their intention to release the manifesto written by the shooter responsible for the tragic attack. However, the parents of the victims are strongly opposed to its release, citing concerns for their children’s mental health and fears that it may inspire further acts of violence. The manifesto is thought to contain information about the shooter’s motives and plans, which some lawmakers argue is important to understand in order to prevent future attacks. Despite these arguments, the parents believe that the focus should be on healing and recovery rather than glorifying the shooter and his actions.

This debate raises important ethical questions about the balance between public interest and individual privacy. While understanding the motives behind such attacks is crucial for preventing future tragedies, it is equally important to prioritize the well-being of those affected by the attack. The parents of the victims have shown remarkable courage and strength in fighting for their children’s mental health and should be commended for their efforts. Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to release the manifesto will be made by the courts. However, it is vital for all parties involved to approach this issue with sensitivity and compassion.

Read Full story : Parents of Covenant School shooting victims fight to keep manifesto from being released /

News Source : FOX3 Now

