“Coventry Silver Alert” : Coventry Man, 88, Triggers Silver Alert

Coventry Man, 88, Triggers Silver Alert

Coventry police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of missing 88-year-old man, Albert Fournier. Fournier, who is legally blind, was last seen on Monday afternoon in the area of Laurel Avenue. He stands at 6 feet, 1 inch, weighs around 200 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and white sneakers. Anyone with information on Fournier’s location is asked to call Coventry police on (401) 826-1100.

