Cover of “Once” by Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova with Vocals and Chords Described

Once, the 2007 musical film directed by John Carney, was a critical and commercial success that not only won an Academy Award for Best Original Song but also launched the careers of the film’s stars, Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova. The film’s soundtrack, featuring songs written and performed by Hansard and Irglova, has become a beloved classic in its own right. One of the standout tracks on the soundtrack is the hauntingly beautiful “Once” cover, which showcases the duo’s raw and emotional vocals.

Vocals

The vocals on “Once” are a perfect example of how Hansard and Irglova’s voices complement each other. Their harmonies are tight and precise, and their individual performances are equally powerful. Hansard’s gritty, soulful voice is the perfect counterpoint to Irglova’s delicate, ethereal vocals. The two singers bring out the best in each other, creating a sound that is simultaneously intimate and expansive.

Chords

The chords on “Once” are relatively simple, but they provide a solid foundation for the song’s emotional resonance. The song is played in the key of G, with a basic four-chord progression of G, C, D, and Em. The simplicity of the chords allows the vocals to take center stage, while still providing enough structure to support the melody.

The Story Behind “Once”

The story behind “Once” is as heartwarming as the song itself. Hansard and Irglova met while filming the movie, and their musical collaboration grew out of their shared love of music. They began performing together in Dublin, and their chemistry was undeniable. The two eventually formed a band called The Swell Season, and they continued to make music together for several years after the release of Once.

The Impact of “Once”

“Once” has had a lasting impact on both the music and film industries. The film’s low-budget, DIY aesthetic inspired a new generation of filmmakers, while the soundtrack’s stripped-down, acoustic sound influenced a wave of indie folk musicians. The song itself has become a modern classic, with its universal themes of love, loss, and perseverance resonating with audiences around the world.

The Legacy of Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova

While Hansard and Irglova have both gone on to successful solo careers, their collaboration on “Once” remains a high point in both of their musical journeys. Their partnership was a testament to the power of music to bring people together, and their raw, emotional performances on “Once” continue to inspire and move listeners today.

