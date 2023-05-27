“Covid-19 cases in India”: Jammu Kashmir Latest News: Active Covid-19 Cases Decrease to 5,259 with 425 New Infections Recorded in India

India Reports 425 New Cases of COVID-19 and 3 Fatalities on May 27

The Union Health Ministry data updated on May 27 showed India recording 425 new coronavirus infections in a single day. The number of active cases has decreased to 5,259, while the death toll has increased to 5,31,859 with three fatalities, including one death reconciled by Kerala.

COVID-19 Case Tally and Recovery Rate

As of May 27, the COVID-19 case tally in India was recorded at 4.49 crore. The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,44,52,223, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s vaccination drive started on January 16, 2021, and has been one of the largest vaccination drives in the world. India has been vaccinating its population in a phased manner, starting with healthcare workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens.

COVID-19 Situation in India

India has been witnessing a decline in the number of daily cases of COVID-19 since May 2021. The country’s daily caseload has decreased to less than 50,000 a day from more than 4 lakh cases in May 2021.

Despite the decline in cases, India has been facing the challenge of containing the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas. The rural areas have been reporting a surge in cases, and the healthcare infrastructure in these areas has been under tremendous pressure.

Measures Taken by the Indian Government

The Indian government has been taking several measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The government has ramped up the healthcare infrastructure and has increased the number of COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, beds, and oxygen supply.

The Indian government has also been conducting COVID-19 awareness campaigns in rural areas to educate people about the disease and measures to prevent its spread.

Conclusion

India has been making progress in its fight against COVID-19, with a decline in the number of daily cases and an increase in the number of vaccinations. However, the government needs to continue its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas and ensure that the healthcare infrastructure is capable of handling the surge in cases.

