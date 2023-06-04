“Covid-19 cases India”: India reports 202 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection, number of active patients drops to 3,343.

India Reports 202 New COVID-19 Cases in One Day

As of June 4, 2023, India has recorded a total of 4,49,91,582 COVID-19 cases after 202 new cases were reported in one day. The number of infected people in the country continues to rise, while the number of patients under treatment has decreased from 3,502 to 3,343. The Central Health Ministry released updated figures on Sunday morning, revealing that the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country has increased to 5,31,880 after two more patients lost their lives to the virus.

Current Situation in India

According to the latest numbers, 3,343 people are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the country, which accounts for 0.01% of all cases. The national recovery rate in India is 98.81%. So far, 4,44,56,359 people have recovered from the virus in India, while the death rate due to COVID-19 stands at 1.18%. The National Vaccination Campaign in India has administered a total of 2,20,67,13,140 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.

Previous Milestones in India’s COVID-19 Cases

India crossed the 20 lakh mark of COVID-19 cases on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, and 40 lakh on September 5, 2020. The total number of cases crossed 50 lakh on September 16, 2020, 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, and 80 lakh on October 29, 2020. The country crossed 90 lakh cases on November 20, 2020. As of December 19, 2020, the number of cases had crossed one crore. On May 4, 2021, the number of cases crossed two crores, and on June 23, 2021, it crossed three crores. Last year, on January 25, the number of COVID-19 cases had crossed four crores in India.

Conclusion

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to be a concern, and the number of cases and deaths due to the virus is still rising. However, the recovery rate in the country is high, and the National Vaccination Campaign is making progress. It is essential to follow all safety protocols and get vaccinated as soon as possible to control the spread of the virus and protect ourselves and our loved ones.

News Source : हर्ष वर्धन मिश्रा

Source Link :202 new cases of Covid-19 infection in India, the number of patients under treatment decreased to 3,343 | भारत में कोविड-19 संक्रमण के 202 नये मामले, उपचाराधीन मरीजों की संख्या घटकर 3,343 हुई/