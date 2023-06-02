“Covid-19 India cases”: India witnesses 267 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection; number of patients undergoing treatment drops to 3,736

India’s COVID-19 Cases Cross 4.49 Crore

As per the latest update released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday morning, after 267 new cases of coronavirus were reported in a day, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country has increased to 4.49 crore (449,911,143). Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized patients has decreased from 3,925 to 3,736. According to the updated figures, after the death of two more patients due to COVID-19, the total number of people who have lost their lives to the virus in the country has increased to 5,31,874.

Current COVID-19 Patient Figures

As per the updated figures, there are currently 3,736 active COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the country. This number accounts for 0.01% of the total cases reported in India so far. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81%. So far, a total of 4,44,55,533 people have recovered from the virus in India, while the death rate due to COVID-19 is 1.18%.

Nationwide Vaccination Drive

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, a total of 220,67,12,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India so far under the nationwide vaccination drive against the virus. It is worth noting that on August 7, 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases in India had crossed 20 lakh, on August 23, 2020, it had crossed 30 lakh, and on September 5, 2020, it had crossed 40 lakh. The total number of infections had crossed the 50 lakh mark on September 16, 2020, 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, and 90 lakh on November 20, 2020. The country had crossed the 1 crore mark on December 19, 2020. The number of cases had crossed 2 crore on May 4, 2021, and 3 crore on June 23, 2021. Last year, on January 25, the total number of COVID-19 cases had crossed the 4 crore mark in India.

