“COVID-19 resurgence”: The latest mpox cases serve as a reminder that the infection is still prevalent.

UKHSA Urges Vigilance Against Mpox Ahead of Summer Months

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is urging people to remain vigilant against mpox as the latest data shows an increase in cases in London over the past four weeks. In an interim epidemiological update published on May 25, a further 10 cases of mpox have been diagnosed in the UK since the last update on May 4, bringing the total number of new cases in the UK since the beginning of the year to 20.

Increase in Cases in London

All the cases were diagnosed within London, with half of them in unvaccinated individuals and two in those who had only received one dose. Five of the cases acquired the infection in the UK, four are thought to have acquired the infection abroad, and one remains under investigation.

The Importance of Vaccination

Vaccination has played a crucial role in protecting people and reducing case numbers. Those who are eligible but have not yet received two doses of the vaccine are being encouraged to come forward and book their first dose by June 16, 2023, and be booked in for their second dose by the end of July 2023.

Katy Sinka, Head of Sexually Transmitted Infections at UKHSA, emphasized the importance of vaccination, saying, “It is clear from these latest statistics that mpox has not gone away. While mpox infection is mild for many, it can cause severe symptoms for some, so it’s important people remain alert to the risks. Vaccination is key to reducing the severity of symptoms and preventing further transmission.”

Uptake of first doses has been strong, but only around a third of those who have received their first dose have had their second dose so far. UKHSA data has shown that one dose of the vaccine offers 78% protection against the virus from 14 days after receiving it, while the second dose aims to provide longer-term protection.

Aim to Eliminate Mpox from the UK

The UK was the first in the world to detect the mpox outbreak, acting immediately to alert global health partners, control further transmission, and secure vaccines for all those at highest risk in the UK. The government remains committed to sustaining reduced transmission of mpox and achieving the ultimate goal of eliminating transmission of the disease in the UK.

Eligibility for the Vaccine

Those eligible for the vaccine include gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men who have multiple sexual partners, participate in group sex, or attend sex on premises venues. Staff who work in these premises are also eligible.

Conclusion

As the summer months approach, it is important to remain vigilant against mpox and take the necessary steps to protect ourselves and others. Vaccination is crucial in reducing the severity of symptoms and preventing further transmission, and those who are eligible are urged to come forward and get vaccinated.

News Source : UK Health Security Agency

Source Link :Latest mpox cases a reminder that the infection has not gone away/