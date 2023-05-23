COVID therapy treatment: Positive Results Observed as UVA Tests COVID Therapy Treatment

UVA Hospital Trials New Therapy Technique to Reduce Severe Forms of COVID-19

A team of doctors at the University of Virginia (UVA) Hospital is conducting a small clinical trial to test a new therapy technique that could potentially reduce the most severe forms of COVID-19. The trial involves using an allergy medicine to limit inflammation, which is one of the primary causes of shortness of breath in COVID-19 patients.

Dr. William Petri, an infectious disease doctor at UVA Health, explained that they are testing a drug called Dupilumab, which is typically used to prevent asthma. The team is hoping to determine if the drug is effective at limiting deaths and long-term complications from COVID-19.

The clinical trial involved 40 patients, and according to Dr. Petri, fewer patients died on the anti-allergy drug. Additionally, those on the drug were more likely to survive one year after the COVID-19 infection and less likely to experience long-lasting damage to their lungs.

The UVA Hospital team is working with the drug company and the National Institute of Health to conduct larger clinical trials for this therapy, but Dr. Petri cautioned that it could take several years before the treatment is fully approved.

Despite the lengthy process, Dr. Petri emphasized that the trials will provide valuable insights into not only the COVID-19 virus but also other respiratory illnesses such as RSV and influenza.

Inflammation is a common symptom of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. When inflammation occurs, the body’s immune system responds by releasing cytokines, which can cause damage to the lungs and other vital organs. Severe inflammation can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which is a life-threatening condition that requires mechanical ventilation.

Many COVID-19 patients who develop severe forms of the disease experience ARDS and require mechanical ventilation to stay alive. The UVA Hospital team is hoping that their new therapy technique can limit inflammation and reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, ultimately resulting in fewer deaths and long-term complications.

The UVA Hospital team’s clinical trial is just one of many ongoing efforts to develop new therapies and treatments for COVID-19. As the pandemic continues, scientists and researchers around the world are working tirelessly to find a cure for the disease.

In the meantime, healthcare professionals are urging the public to continue practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands frequently. These preventative measures can help slow the spread of the disease and reduce the number of severe cases that require hospitalization.

As the UVA Hospital team continues their clinical trials, they remain hopeful that their new therapy technique can make a significant impact on reducing the severity of COVID-19. While it may take several years before the treatment is widely available, the research will undoubtedly help advance our understanding of respiratory illnesses and lead to new breakthroughs in the future.

UVA COVID therapy treatment UVA clinical trial COVID treatment UVA COVID plasma therapy UVA COVID antibody treatment UVA COVID treatment success rate

News Source : https://www.whsv.com

Source Link :UVA testing out COVID therapy treatment, showing positive results/