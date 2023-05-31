“Covid vaccine and autoimmune diseases”: The Increase of Autoimmune Diseases with Covid Vaccines

An Episode by The Natural Alternative – with Madonna Guy

Introduction

The Natural Alternative is a television show that focuses on alternative medicine, health and wellness. Madonna Guy is a naturopathic doctor and one of the hosts of the show. In this episode, Madonna Guy talks about the benefits of drinking green tea for weight loss and overall health.

The Benefits of Green Tea

Green tea is a type of tea that is made from Camellia sinensis leaves and buds that have not undergone the same withering and oxidation process used to make oolong teas and black teas. The catechins in green tea are a type of antioxidant that can help to protect the body from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are molecules that can cause cell damage and lead to diseases like cancer.

Green tea can also help to boost metabolism and aid in weight loss. The caffeine in green tea can help to increase energy levels and improve mental alertness. This can be particularly helpful for people who are trying to lose weight and need an extra boost of energy to get through their workouts.

How to Make Green Tea

Making green tea is simple and easy. Here are the steps to follow:

Boil water in a kettle or on the stovetop. Allow the water to cool for a few minutes before pouring it over the tea leaves. Place the tea leaves in a tea strainer or infuser and place it in a cup. Pour the hot water over the tea leaves and allow it to steep for 2-3 minutes. Remove the tea strainer or infuser and enjoy your cup of green tea.

Other Health Benefits of Green Tea

In addition to weight loss and antioxidant benefits, green tea has other health benefits as well. It can help to improve brain function and reduce the risk of neurological diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. It can also help to lower the risk of heart disease and stroke by reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Green tea can also help to improve dental health by killing bacteria that can cause bad breath and plaque buildup. It can also help to reduce the risk of certain types of cancer, including breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer.

Conclusion

In conclusion, green tea is a healthy and delicious beverage that can provide a number of health benefits. It can help to boost metabolism and aid in weight loss, protect the body from damage caused by free radicals, and improve brain function and reduce the risk of neurological diseases. It can also help to lower the risk of heart disease, stroke, and certain types of cancer. So, if you’re looking for a natural and healthy way to improve your health, consider adding green tea to your daily routine.

