Covid Vaccine Deaths – Dr. Gregory Michael Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gregory Michael MD, Miami doctor dies after vaccine.

Gregory Michael MD has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Jennifer Margulis wrote From a public post by Heidi Neckelmann: “The love of my life, my husband Gregory Michael MD, an Obstetrician that had his office in Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach died the day before yesterday due to a strong reaction to the COVID vaccine. “He was a very healthy 56 year old, loved by everyone in the community delivered hundreds of healthy babies and worked tireless through the pandemic. “He was vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at MSMC on December 18, 3 days later he saw a strong set of petechiae on his feet and hands which made him seek attention at the emergency room at MSMC. The CBC that was done at his arrival showed his platelet count to be 0 (A normal platelet count ranges from 150,000 to 450,000 platelets per microliter of blood.) he was admitted in the ICU with a diagnosis of acute ITP caused by a reaction to the COVID vaccine. “A team of expert doctors tried for 2 weeks to raise his platelet count to no avail. Experts from all over the country were involved in his care. No matter what they did, the platelets count refused to go up. He was conscious and energetic through the whole process but 2 days before a last resort surgery, he got a hemorrhagic stroke caused by the lack of platelets that took his life in a matter of minutes. “He was a pro-vaccine advocate that is why he got it himself. “I believe that people should be aware that side effects can happened, that it is not good for everyone and in this case destroyed a beautiful life, a perfect family, and has affected so many people in the community “Do not let his death be in vain please save more lives by making this information news.” 877877 143 Comments 644 Shares Like Comment Share

Meghan McDonald wrote

You know I was pondering something. If these “events” are biblical would this be considered penance for the damage inflicted by the medical community on society. Respectfully surgery, emergency medicine are amazing however the Rockefeller medical model is toxic and these individuals are its brain and hands. Just something I was pondering.

Jenn Jay wrote

Very sad! Having lost a child to the DTaP vaccine (took his case through vaccine court and given the max of $250,000 for a death caused by a vaccine) I will not risk my health on an experimental vaccine for a virus with a 99%+ survival rate. Everyone should have a choice so hoping this never becomes mandatory. True informed consent should always be the case and that can’t happen with something still going through phase trials and with zero liability for injuries or deaths caused. I was diagnosed with TTP in 2017 so this man’s death from a blood disorder that he didn’t previously have is alarming.

Kathy Hathaway wrote

I am sorry, but it’s just too bad he didn’t do his research…there was enough out there. At least ask people to wail 10 weeks before they take it – that’s how long until the swine nationwide vac program was cancelled in 1976 bc of all the reactions.

Angie Neuberger wrote

I’ve known for years (from reading vax product monographs), that ITP is a possible side effect from some, if not all vax.

Judith Andersen Stiley wrote

I’d like to know if what I saw in a article not too long ago if there is any truth to the statement that an ingredient in the Pizer vaccine can cause sterilization in women. Im 73 years old but I still don’t trust the vaccine

Anna Bernard wrote

Besides suffering ataxia myself as a vax reaction, and having a child diagnosed with autism after boosters at 11 when he temporarily lost motor function, my daughter had ITP. She was told at 19 that she might live a few years and should be glad! And oh sad, no chance of children. For 10 years, I waited and prayed that my daughter would survive the ITP – a life threatening blood disorder and she did recover. She was told her illness was caused by strep. She asked her child’s pediatrician what in his opinion was the worst vax injury. He said ITP. She said, “I had it!” He said, “Ah, A family of poor methylators!” (All of us born bearing several markers of MTHFR mutation, though years went by before I learned that). I really cannot feel bad for people with such great faith in their medical knowledge, and so much denial of possible harm. What is the expression? Chickens coming home to roost.

Kevin Sai wrote

The death count is rising with all who took this as are the adverse reactions. The media is not covering it. You have to literally pin it to a board as you come across it. All the death so far are similar and all took the Pfizer vax. Be aware. This was never approved, only for emergency use. It skipped animal trials as well. In a few studies they saw severe adverse reactions and warned humans should not take it. It was ignored. In addition what else the media is hiding is Pfizer was sued for 2+ Billion on the largest US lawsuit ever filed by the Federal Government so misrepresentation. Just like know. In addition their own CEO was asked said he is not the type that needs it as he is in good health. Also stated his executives will not take it either. If you want cites and sources ping me. My heart goes out to this families and all the others.

Donna Kimball Schwartz wrote

This blood platelet disorder “ITP” is what ruined my mother’s health after she received the shingles vaccine 6 years ago. (They will take out your spleen to try to help, but it doesn’t always work.) It happens to kids sometimes after childhood vaccinations. It’s a tabled injury for the MMR, though kids get it sometimes from DTaP, or any combination of vaccines, and every vaccine is associated with at least one case of ITP.