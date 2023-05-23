“Covina High School” today : Lockdown at Covina High School Ended After Dismissing Non-Substantial Threat to the School

Posted on May 23, 2023

Lockdown at Covina High School Lifted After False School Threat today 2023.
Covina High School in California was briefly placed on lockdown on May 22 in response to an unspecified threat, which police later determined not to be credible. The lockdown came a week after an unfounded bomb threat targeted the same campus. Additional security and police presence will be in place at the school for the remainder of the school year.

News Source : Contributing Editor

