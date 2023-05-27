Covington Police Officer Shot, Treyvorius Stodghill Killed at Oyo Hotel

“Officer Rashad Rivers” : Covington Police Officer shot, suspect Treyvorius Stodghill killed at Oyo Hotel

The Covington Police Department officer who was shot in the face while responding to a disturbance call at a motel off Interstate 20 has been discharged from the hospital. Officer Rashad Rivers had surgery to remove the bullet, which had lodged in his jaw near his eye, earlier this week at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Rivers, who joined the department in September 2022 and was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2023, had received the Leadership Award for his class at the police academy. The man who shot Rivers, 23-year-old Treyvorius Stodghill of Covington, was shot and killed by a second officer.

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta

