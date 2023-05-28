“Cowboys owner net worth”: What is the net worth of the owner of the Cowboys?

Jerry Jones: The Man Behind the Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones is a name that is synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys. He is a successful businessman, a dedicated sports team owner, and a family man. But who is Jerry Jones beyond his impressive net worth and ownership of the Cowboys? In this article, we will delve deeper into the life of the man behind America’s team.

Early Life and Education

Jerry Jones was born in Los Angeles, California, in October 1942. However, he grew up in North Little Rock, Arkansas, where his family moved when he was a toddler. Jones attended North Little Rock High School, where his parents owned two grocery stores. He worked at one of the stores, performing various tasks, including carving holes into the store’s watermelons so that customers could see if they were ripe or not.

After high school, Jones attended the University of Arkansas, where he played on the football team as an offensive lineman for Hall of Fame coach Frank Broyles. He was listed at just 6’ and 182 pounds, but his tenacity and heart helped make him one of the team’s best blockers. Jones was named team captain in 1964, leading the Razorbacks to the national championship.

Career Outside Football

Jones’ success in football is well-known, but his achievements outside the sport are equally impressive. He is a successful businessman with a net worth estimated at $13.4 billion as of 2023. Jones has built his fortune through various business ventures, including owning the Cowboys.

Jones almost bought the Chargers when he was just 23 years old but later withdrew his offer when his father talked him out of it. It took more than two decades before he finally realized his dream of owning an NFL team, buying the Cowboys for $140 million from H.R. “Bum” Bright. Jones quickly got to work running the franchise his way, firing the legendary Tom Landry and hiring Jimmy Johnson, who had no previous experience coaching in the NFL but was a teammate of Jones at Arkansas.

Jones has made good on his investment in the Cowboys, guiding them to multiple Super Bowl wins and making them one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world with an estimated value of $8 billion.

Family Life

Jerry Jones is a dedicated family man. He met his wife Gene on a blind date while they were both students at the University of Arkansas. They have been together since, marrying in 1963 and having three kids. All three of Jones’ children make their living as employees of the Cowboys. His eldest son Stephen is the executive vice president, COO, and director of player personnel for the Cowboys. Stephen is credited with convincing his father not to draft Johnny Manziel, likely saving the franchise from an embarrassing mistake that could have set the Cowboys back several years. His daughter Charlotte is the team’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, while Jerry Jones Jr. is the chief sales and marketing vice president for the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones also has a soft side. He has openly admitted to crying on multiple occasions, always after a Cowboys loss. In an interview, Jones admitted that he cried after the Cowboys lost the 1995 NFC Championship Game, after the Cowboys lost to the Texans in the 2002 season opener, and after the Cowboys lost to the Giants in the 2007 playoffs.

Conclusion

Jerry Jones is a man who is much more than his net worth or ownership of the Dallas Cowboys. He is a successful businessman, a dedicated family man, and a passionate football fan. Despite his success, Jones has remained humble and grounded, never forgetting his roots and the hard work it took to get where he is today.

