Cpl. Hayden Harris Death -Obituary – Dead : Missing Fort Drum Soldier Found dead.

Cpl. Hayden Harris has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends Cpl. Hayden Harris. Posted by WTF Nation Radio on Sunday, December 20, 2020

U.S. Army Fort Drum & 10th Mountain Division 4 hrs · UPDATE: Corporal Harris has been found deceased, and the investigation is on-going. “We are grateful to everyone who shared his picture or said a prayer for his safe return, and we ask that you continue to tell the story of this great Soldier, and keep his Family in your thoughts and prayers, as we will,” said Brig. Gen. Brett Funck, acting senior commander, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum. If you believe you saw Specialist Hayden Harris, age 20, or his red 2016 Ford Mustang, on Friday, December 18, or have any information on his current location, please contact investigators:

(315) 772-5417 / (315) 774-8477 / (315) 786-2601 https://t.co/u9NS6HfPxX — U.S. Army (@USArmy) December 19, 2020

Spec. Hayden Harris with 1-89 CAV, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division has been reported missing. If you… Posted by 10th Mountain Division on Saturday, December 19, 2020

TRIBUTE

Mercia Clement wrote

Prayers for this soldier safe return. AWOL is much better than missing.

Kenneth Southwell wrote

With things that transpired at Fort Hood I’m glad more transparency is given to junior enlisted personal and they are designed as missing instead of AWOL. A title that is beyond hurtful to loved ones searching for answers.

Anthony Richardson wrote

This is one of those rare moments I just hope a soldier has gone AWOL!!! Hopefully he is found safe

Jeannie Kidney wrote

Praying for his safe return also shared in Michigan

Steve Tran wrote

Who was the last person that had contact with him? They (friends, relatives) might give out a clue where or what he was doing!

Renee Miller wrote

Praying hard for his safe return. Shared in Stroudsburg, PA

Nick Paugam wrote

Maybe he had Ford pass on his vehicle so LEOs can use to track where it’s at. If not, use the information available… cell phone ping, next of kins, relationships, battle buddies. Hope he is found safe, and alive.

Amy Clyatt wrote

Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family. We hope that he is found quickly and that he is safe.

Douglas Padgett wrote

Praying he is safe and back with Family and friends soon. Am I My Brother’s Keeper..Yes I Am.

Barbara Ray wrote

Hope and pray he is found alright, was told he was the nicest you man you could know my heart and prayers go out to him and his family

Luke Rasmusson wrote

Let’s find this guy and not cover up missing persons cases like at Ft Hood.

Ria Theresa wrote

When and where was the soldier last seen or heard from? Any pictures of the mustang? I think that’s good information to share to our community so we can keep an eye out.

Carlos Cruz wrote

Hopefully he’s just awol. Lord knows this covid restriction to the closest five states is definitely taking a toll on those who haven’t seen their families

Patricia P Taylor wrote

Could he have driven off the road into a snowbank or something like that. Buried in his car?

Ryan Parker wrote

Glad yall put it out now and not push it under the rug.

Maylynn Joycee Coleman wrote

Melvina he apparently was in the NY area and pinged to be in NJ, might be near Mahwah. Please share and have our family keep an eye out. It was around the time of the snow storm so Moe is thinking his mustang may not have handled the roads well.

Emily Sommers wrote

I have been seeing that the body has been recovered. Does anyone know if this is true ? This whole thing is heartbreaking.