Cpl. James Choi Death -Dead : Canadian Army soldier died during training at CFB Wainwright in Alberta.

Cpl. James Choi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

“Janet Austin on Twitter: “Heartbroken to hear this news about the tragic loss Cpl. James Choi, a BC-based serving member. We will always be grateful for his service & sacrifice. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & @CanadianForces colleagues. May his memory be a blessing.”

Heartbroken to hear this news about the tragic loss Cpl. James Choi, a BC-based serving member. We will always be grateful for his service & sacrifice. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & @CanadianForces colleagues. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/z80HdYbk2O — Janet Austin (@LGJanetAustin) November 1, 2020

Tributes

We are deeply sorry to hear of the loss of a Canadian Army soldier during training at CFB Wainwright in Alberta. Our hearts go out to family, friends and colleagues and to all members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Sincere condolences.https://t.co/5ttYFcB0q4 — GGJuliePayette (@GGJuliePayette) November 1, 2020

Nous sommes profondément attristés d’apprendre la mort d’un soldat de l’armée canadienne lors d’un entraînement à la base Wainwright, AB. Nous sommes de tout cœur avec sa famille, ses amis et ses collègues, ainsi qu’avec tous les membres des Forces armées canadiennes.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of a Canadian Army soldier while training at Base Wainwright, AB. We extend our hearts to his family, friends and colleagues, and to all members of the Canadian Armed Forces.