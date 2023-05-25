“CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park in Lake Charles, LA”

CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park in Lake Charles featuring victim or suspect name. : “CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park in Lake Charles involving suspect or victim”

The investigation into a shooting at Huber Park in Lake Charles, LA is currently being conducted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lake Charles Police were present at the scene before handing the case over to CPSO. As further details emerge, we will provide updates. A picture of the investigation scene has been included. Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

