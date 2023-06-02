Craftsmanship. : The Importance of Making Things: A Craftsman’s Journey of Learning

The Importance of Crafting: A Craftsman’s Education in Why We Create



Godine Publisher has released a trio of books that celebrate the beauty and craftsmanship of New England. These works capture the essence of the region’s unique architecture, landscape, and history. From the education of a master craftsman to the architectural legacy of Dublin, New Hampshire, each book showcases the intricate details and artistry that make New England a special place.

The first book, Why We Make Things and Why It Matters: The Education of a Craftsman by Peter Korn, explores the craft of woodworking and its connection to personal growth and self-discovery. Korn, a master craftsman and founder of the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship, shares his journey as an artist and explores how the act of making things can lead to a deeper understanding of oneself and the world. This book is a must-read for anyone interested in the art of woodworking or seeking a deeper connection to their craft.

The second book, The Hand of the Small Town Builder: Vernacular Summer Architecture in New England, 1870-1935 by W. Tad Pfeffer, takes readers on a visual journey through the unique architecture of New England’s summer homes. From the charming cottages of Cape Cod to the grand estates of the Berkshires, Pfeffer explores the intricate details and craftsmanship that went into these homes. This book is a fascinating look at the history and design of New England’s summer homes and a must-have for anyone interested in architecture or New England history.

The third book, Monadnock Summer: The Architectural Legacy of Dublin, New Hampshire by William Morgan, is a celebration of the architecture and landscape of Dublin, New Hampshire. Located at the foot of Mount Monadnock, Dublin is known for its stunning natural beauty and unique architecture. Morgan takes readers on a tour of the town’s historic homes, gardens, and landmarks, showcasing the intricate details and craftsmanship that make Dublin a special place. This book is a must-read for anyone interested in the history and architecture of New England.

Together, these three books capture the essence of New England’s unique beauty and craftsmanship. From the education of a master craftsman to the architecture of New England’s summer homes, each book celebrates the intricate details and artistry that make New England a special place. Whether you’re a history buff, an architecture enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of the region, these books are a must-read. They are available from Godine Publisher and are sure to become treasured additions to your library.



