Craig Breedlove, LSR legend, dead.

It is with deep regret to learn of the passing of Craig Breedlove, who held the record for being the first person to achieve speeds of 400, 500, and 600mph. It’s difficult to dispute that he was one of the most accomplished LSR breakers in history.

Craig Breedlove, a legendary figure in the world of Land Speed Racing (LSR), has passed away. He was the first man to break through the 400, 500, and 600mph speed barriers and is widely regarded as the greatest LSR breaker of them all. His passing is a tremendous loss to the automotive and racing communities.

Breedlove’s achievements in LSR are nothing short of remarkable. He set numerous records throughout his career, including the first man to break the 400mph barrier with his jet-powered vehicle, the Spirit of America. He continued to push the limits of speed, eventually reaching an incredible 600mph with his next vehicle, the Spirit of America Sonic Arrow. His accomplishments have cemented his place as a true pioneer in the automotive industry and an inspiration to future generations.

Not only was Breedlove a talented driver and mechanic, but he also had a passion for innovation and engineering. He was constantly experimenting with new designs and technologies, always striving to improve his vehicles’ performance. His contributions to the development of the LSR industry cannot be overstated.

Breedlove’s legacy will undoubtedly live on as a testament to his remarkable achievements and dedication to the pursuit of speed. His impact on the world of racing and automotive innovation cannot be overstated, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @_theintercooler

We’re very sorry to hear that Craig Breedlove has passed away. First man through 400, 500 and 600mph. Hard to argue against him being the greatest LSR breaker of them all. pic.twitter.com/ZVHtiZDUV2 — The Intercooler (@_theintercooler) April 6, 2023

We’re very sorry to hear that Craig Breedlove has passed away. First man through 400, 500 and 600mph. Hard to argue against him being the greatest LSR breaker of them all. pic.twitter.com/ZVHtiZDUV2 — The Intercooler (@_theintercooler) April 6, 2023