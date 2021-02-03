Craig Hardie Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Craig Hardie has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Craig Hardie has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our thoughts are with the family of Craig Hardie who passed away this morning. Craig was a much loved member of the cycling community in Scotland and will be missed by many.
