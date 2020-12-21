Craig King Death -Dead – Obituary : Tarrant County Sheriff Lieutenant Craig King. Lt. King has Died .
Tarrant County Sheriff Lieutenant Craig King. Lt. King has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Tarrant County Sheriff Lieutenant Craig King. Lt. King, a 17 year veteran of TCSO, had battled COVID-19 since early November. Join us as we pray for his family and fellow deputies during this very difficult time. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/Qelg2Z1JcN
— Fort Worth Police OA (@FWPOA) December 21, 2020
Fort Worth Police OA @FWPOA We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Tarrant County Sheriff Lieutenant Craig King. Lt. King, a 17 year veteran of TCSO, had battled COVID-19 since early November. Join us as we pray for his family and fellow deputies during this very difficult time. #NeverForget
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.