Craig King Death -Dead – Obituary : Tarrant County Sheriff Lieutenant Craig King. Lt. King has Died .

Tarrant County Sheriff Lieutenant Craig King. Lt. King has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.

Fort Worth Police OA @FWPOA We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Tarrant County Sheriff Lieutenant Craig King. Lt. King, a 17 year veteran of TCSO, had battled COVID-19 since early November. Join us as we pray for his family and fellow deputies during this very difficult time. #NeverForget

