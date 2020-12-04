Craig Munro Death -Dead – Obituaries: long-time supporter of Scottish independence, Craig Munro has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

long-time supporter of Scottish independence, Craig Munro has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.

Kelvin branch members are saddened by the news that our dear friend, long-time supporter of Scottish independence, Craig Munro, passed away last night. The one and only @Fankledoose – quiz master like no other, lover of life and very cheeky so and so. 🥰 We will miss him. 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/5SldtQwfrl — Kelvin SNP (@SNPKelvin) December 3, 2020

Tributes

Can I just say, a big thank you to Craig Munro? SNP die hard! Hes going through last hard times of cancer, with a positive smile! He won’t be here to see independence, but he fought tooth and nail to try to secure it! Here is to craig. Love you man xx pic.twitter.com/eBLjntemI8 — hunter (@lllllinda) December 1, 2020

So sad to hear that the wonderful Craig Munro @Fankledoose has passed away. 😔

I drew this picture of him years ago and called it ‘Scotland’s Most Famous Munro’. He loved it.

This is how I will always remember you Craig.

Smiling, lovely and Yessing.

Rest easy my friend.

💙 pic.twitter.com/atS2oqD2tZ — PlanetB 🌎 (@PlanetBGlasgow) December 3, 2020