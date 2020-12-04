Craig Munro Death -Dead – Obituaries: long-time supporter of Scottish independence, Craig Munro has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

long-time supporter of Scottish independence, Craig Munro has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.

“Kelvin SNP on Twitter: “Kelvin branch members are saddened by the news that our dear friend, long-time supporter of Scottish independence, Craig Munro, passed away last night. The one and only @Fankledoose – quiz master like no other, lover of life and very cheeky so and so. 🥰 We will miss him. ”

Tributes 

