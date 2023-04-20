Craig Perrault Death – Obituary News : 65-year-old Craig Perrault, a highly esteemed member of the Beloved Community, sadly passes away

Craig Perrault, a Cherished Member of the Community, Dies at the Age of 65.

Craig Perrault Remembered for His Selfless Service to the Community

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Craig Perrault, a beloved member of our community. Craig, who was known for his unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on people’s lives, lost his battle with cancer on Monday, June 28th, at the age of 65.

A Life of Service

Craig was born in California in 1956 and raised in rural Minnesota. He later moved to the Twin Cities to attend the University of Minnesota, where he earned a degree in social work and became a licensed social worker.

Throughout his career, Craig worked tirelessly for several organizations, including the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities, to help homeless, impoverished, and addicted individuals. He was a passionate listener, an unwavering advocate, and a dedicated worker.

A True Inspiration

Craig’s commitment to serving his community extended beyond his professional life. He was an active volunteer at his local church, participated in community events and activities, and mentored young people. He was a true inspiration to all who knew him.

John, a friend and fellow community member, said, “He was a true hero, dedicating his life to helping others. Craig had a heart of gold and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.”

Sarah, a former mentee, also shared, “Craig was always there when I needed help. He encouraged me to reach my full potential and provided me with the guidance and support I needed to succeed.”

A Legacy That Will Live On

Craig’s passing is a great loss to our community, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched over the years. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10th, at 11:00 am at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. Friends, family, and community members are all welcome to pay their respects to Craig, who made a profound impact on the lives of so many individuals.

In honor of Craig’s memory, his family and friends ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society, one of his favorite charities.

Craig, may you rest in peace. Your memory will live on forever.