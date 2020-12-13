Craig Salomon Death -Obituary – Dead : Craig James Salomon has Died .

Craig Salomon Death -Obituary – Dead : Craig James Salomon has Died .

Craig James Salomon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Amber Starr Currie December 10 at 6:50 AM  · GoFundMe   · I’m so sorry to share that a wonderful young student at Jillian’s middle school suddenly passed away over the weekend. RIP Craig. GOFUNDME.COM In Memory of Craig James Salomon, organized by Jonathan Puliatte

Below are the arrangements for Craig’s Celebration of Life which will be held on Sunday Dec 13th.

Craig also loved Christmas lights, so to honor his memory we are asking everyone to keep their Christmas Lights on 24 hours until Monday.

Post pics of your christmas lights using #christmaslightsforcraig

Let’s light up the day and the sky so Craig can see us remembering him just the way he is—bright & cheerful!!

