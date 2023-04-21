Craig Tomasetti Obituary : Honoring the Life and Enduring Impact of Craig Tomasetti: A Life of Purpose and Accomplishment

Honoring the Legacy of a Remarkable Life: Craig Tomasetti’s Living Legacy

Rewritten:

Craig Tomasetti left an indelible mark on the world as a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist before his passing in May 2021. His admirable qualities of integrity, courage, and compassion earned him recognition as a remarkable individual. Initially starting his career as a real estate developer, he had gone on to establish a successful business endeavours, investing in various industries and founding several companies.

Craig Tomasetti embraced philanthropy while harbouring the passion to bring positive change in the world. He strongly believed in giving back to society and supporting causes he was passionate about by actively serving on the boards of charitable organizations, such as City of Hope, the National Italian American Foundation, and the Italian American Museum. Besides, he was the founder of the Craig and Barbara Tomasetti Foundation, established to support cancer research, education, and medical care.

Craig Tomasetti played a prominent role in revolutionizing the real estate development industry with his vision. His developments were breathtaking, environmentally friendly, and sustainable. His most notable achievement was The Pinnacle at Myrtle Beach, a luxurious resort that has now become a landmark in South Carolina. He also participated in notable projects such as The Hamilton in Washington DC and The Caledonia in New York City.

Craig Tomasetti’s legacy and influence transcended his professional career, serving as an inspiration to many for his generosity, humour, and the ability to bring people together. He mentored numerous young professionals and was always readily available to guide and support anyone who called for his help. He cherished and embodied the values of family, friends, and community, and his passing left a significant void in their lives.

On June 10, 2021, to celebrate his life and legacy, Craig Tomasetti’s family, friends, and colleagues held a memorial service attended by individuals from diverse walks of life. Prominent figures, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, shared their memories of Craig and paid tribute to his legacy.

Craig Tomasetti was an exceptional individual whose life made an unparalleled impact on the world. His legacy continues to inspire people to make positive changes by promoting passion, determination, and kindness. His spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of his loved ones and will forever inspire future generations.