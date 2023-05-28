“Craigville Beach shooting” today : Shots Fired at Craigville Beach with No Injuries Reported

Craigville Beach Shooting Results in No Injuries today 2023.

Gunshots were heard in the parking lot of Craigville Beach on Saturday evening. Fortunately, no one was injured, but a vehicle was hit by a bullet. The Barnstable Police are investigating the incident and have cordoned off the area to process ballistic evidence. No suspects have been identified yet.

Read Full story : No one injured after shots fired at Craigville Beach /

News Source : CapeCod.com

Craigville Beach shooting Gunfire incident at Craigville Beach Police investigation at Craigville Beach Public safety at Craigville Beach Craigville Beach security measures