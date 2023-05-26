Cranbrook School Lockdown today : What we know

#CranbrookLockdown #StaySafeCranbrook #LockdownLearning #RemoteLearningCranbrook #CranbrookOnlineEducation

Today, Cranbrook School in Kent, UK, went into lockdown due to an unidentified threat. The school issued a statement confirming that no one was killed or injured, but did not provide any further details on the situation. The lockdown has since been lifted, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

As of now, this story is still in its early stages and more information is expected to emerge shortly. As the situation is constantly evolving, it is important to stay tuned for further updates and developments. We can expect to gather more details and gain a clearer understanding of the matter as time progresses.