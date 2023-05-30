Cranston Police Officer Commits Suicide

Cranston Police Officer Dies by Suicide

Introduction

On Friday, August 27, 2021, the Cranston Police Department received devastating news that one of their own had died by suicide. The department announced that Officer Sean Shivers had taken his own life while off duty.

Background

Officer Shivers was a 10-year veteran of the Cranston Police Department. He was well-respected among his colleagues and the community he served. He was known for his dedication to the job and his kind and compassionate nature.

However, it is important to note that law enforcement officers are at a higher risk of suicide than the general population. The stresses and traumas that come with the job can take a toll on mental health and well-being.

Responses

The news of Officer Shivers’ death has sent shockwaves through the Cranston community and beyond. The Cranston Police Department released a statement expressing their deep sadness and offering support to Officer Shivers’ family and colleagues.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee also expressed his condolences, saying, “We are all grateful for Officer Shivers’ service to our state and saddened by his loss.”

The Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers also released a statement, saying, “We extend our deepest sympathies to Officer Shivers’ family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We urge anyone struggling with mental health issues to seek help.”

Resources

It is important to recognize the toll that the job of a law enforcement officer can take on mental health. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers resources and support for those struggling with suicidal thoughts. The Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals also offers resources for mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Conclusion

The death of Officer Shivers is a tragic reminder of the importance of addressing mental health in the law enforcement community. It is crucial that we provide resources and support for those who put their lives on the line every day to protect us. Our thoughts are with Officer Shivers’ family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Police officer suicide Mental health in law enforcement Suicide prevention for police officers Coping with trauma as a police officer Supporting families of fallen officers.