“Crash between FedEx truck and train under investigation by Platte County Sheriff’s Office”

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision between a train and a FedEx truck that occurred at Oberdiek Lane and Missouri Highway 45 on Saturday morning at around 10:30 a.m. Currently, Oberdiek Lane is closed while 45 Highway remains open. KCTV5 will provide updates on this developing story as more information becomes available. © Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

