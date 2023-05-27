“Crash between FedEx truck and train under investigation by Platte County Sheriff’s Office”

“Crash between FedEx truck and train under investigation by Platte County Sheriff’s Office”

Posted on May 27, 2023

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision between a train and a FedEx truck that occurred at Oberdiek Lane and Missouri Highway 45 on Saturday morning at around 10:30 a.m. Currently, Oberdiek Lane is closed while 45 Highway remains open. KCTV5 will provide updates on this developing story as more information becomes available. © Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

News Source : https://www.kctv5.com

