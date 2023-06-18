Crash During Race Claims the Life of Bahraini Cyclist, Gino Mader

Bahrain Bicycle Rider Gino Mader Passes Away in Racing Accident

Swiss cyclist Gino Mader, who rode for the Bahrain Victorious team, has died in a tragic accident during a race. The incident occurred during the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia, where Mader collided with a car and was thrown from his bike. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, he could not be saved.

Mader was a talented rider who had already shown great promise in his young career. He was just 24 years old at the time of his passing. The cycling community has been left in shock and mourning following the news of his death.

Bahrain Victorious released a statement expressing their deep sadness at the loss of their rider. They described Mader as a “true talent and a kind-hearted person” who would be sorely missed.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Gino Mader’s family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. He will be remembered as a talented and passionate cyclist who left an indelible mark on the sport.

