Crash in Orangeburg County claims 1 life: Video footage

1 killed in Orangeburg County crash

One person was killed in a tragic car accident in Orangeburg County on Monday night. The accident occurred on US-301 near Branchville at around 8:30 pm.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident involved two vehicles, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2004 Ford Explorer. The driver of the Ford Explorer, identified as 42-year-old John Doe, was traveling southbound on US-301 when the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, 28-year-old Jane Smith, crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Ford Explorer.

The impact of the collision was so severe that John Doe was pronounced dead at the scene. Jane Smith was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident to determine the cause of the collision. Initial reports indicate that Jane Smith may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. However, no charges have been filed against her at this time.

The tragic accident has left the family of John Doe devastated. He is survived by his wife and two children. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral expenses and to support the family during this difficult time.

The accident has also sparked a conversation about the dangers of drunk driving and the need for stricter laws to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

The accident in Orangeburg County is a tragic reminder of the devastating consequences of drunk driving. It is important for drivers to always be responsible and avoid driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of John Doe and hope that they find comfort in the memories they shared with him.

