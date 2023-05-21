Crash Victim Kacey Sciberras today : Identification of Crash Victim: 17-Year-Old Kacey Sciberras

Identification of Crash Victim: Kacey Sciberras, Aged 17 today 2023.

Kacey Sciberras, a 17-year-old girl, has been identified as the victim of a fatal accident that occurred in Attard, Malta, at around 3 am today. No further details about the incident have been provided.

News Source : 89.7 Bay

