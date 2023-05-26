“Crazy Glitch at Apartment”: How to Execute the Money and Item Duplication Glitch V2 in Sneaky Sasquatch | Mastering the Insane Apartment Glitch

Sneaky Sasquatch is one of the most popular mobile games around, and for good reason. It’s a fun and engaging game that has players taking on the role of a mischievous Sasquatch as he navigates his way through a variety of challenges and obstacles. However, like any game, there are certain glitches and exploits that can be used to give players an edge. One of the most popular of these is the Money and Items Duplicate Glitch V2, which allows players to duplicate their money and items with ease. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at how this crazy glitch works and how you can do it in your own apartment.

What is the Money and Items Duplicate Glitch V2?

The Money and Items Duplicate Glitch V2 is a glitch in Sneaky Sasquatch that allows players to duplicate their money and items. This means that you can essentially create as much money and as many items as you want, giving you a huge advantage in the game. The glitch works by exploiting a bug in the game’s code that allows players to duplicate items by moving them around in their inventory.

How to do the Crazy Glitch at Apartment

To do the Money and Items Duplicate Glitch V2, you’ll need to be in your apartment. Once you’re there, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open your inventory

The first step is to open your inventory by tapping on the backpack icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Select the item you want to duplicate

Next, select the item that you want to duplicate. This can be anything from food to clothing to furniture.

Step 3: Move the item to another slot

Once you’ve selected the item, move it to another slot in your inventory. For example, if the item is in slot 1, move it to slot 2.

Step 4: Quickly move the item back to its original slot

Now comes the tricky part. You need to quickly move the item back to its original slot before the game registers the change. To do this, tap and hold on the item in slot 2 and drag it back to slot 1.

Step 5: Repeat the process

You can now repeat this process as many times as you want to duplicate the item. Each time you move the item to a new slot and then back to its original slot, it will be duplicated.

Tips and Tricks

While the Money and Items Duplicate Glitch V2 is a powerful tool, there are a few tips and tricks that can help you get the most out of it:

Start with small items: To get the hang of the glitch, start by duplicating small items like food or clothing. This will help you get a feel for the timing and technique required.

Don’t get too greedy: While it can be tempting to duplicate everything in your inventory, it’s important to remember that the glitch can be patched at any time. Be smart and only duplicate what you need.

Be patient: Duplicating items can be a slow process, so be patient and take your time. It’s better to do it right than to rush and make a mistake.

Save before you duplicate: If you’re worried about losing your progress, save your game before you start duplicating items. This way, if something goes wrong, you can always reload your save.

Conclusion

The Money and Items Duplicate Glitch V2 is a powerful tool that can help you get ahead in Sneaky Sasquatch. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily duplicate your money and items and gain a huge advantage in the game. Just remember to be smart, patient, and cautious, and you’ll be well on your way to becoming the ultimate Sasquatch.

Source Link :Sneaky Sasquatch – Money and Items Duplicate Glitch V2 | how to do the Crazy Glitch at Apartment/

Sneaky Sasquatch glitch Duplicate money and items glitch Apartment Crazy Glitch Sneaky Sasquatch gameplay tips Cheats for Sneaky Sasquatch