“Crazy Money Glitch Sasquatch”: How to Perform the Sneaky Sasquatch Crazy Money Glitch for Duplicating Money and Items

Sneaky Sasquatch – Money and Items Duplicate Glitch | How to do the Crazy Money Glitch

Sneaky Sasquatch is a popular game that has taken the mobile gaming industry by storm. The game revolves around the life of a Sasquatch who sneaks around a national park, stealing food and items to survive. The game has a unique gameplay style that is addictive and enjoyable for all. However, there are some glitches in the game that players can exploit to their advantage. One such glitch is the money and items duplicate glitch.

The money and items duplicate glitch in Sneaky Sasquatch allows players to duplicate their in-game money and items. This glitch can be used to increase the amount of money and items that players have, making the game easier to play. In this article, we will discuss how to do the crazy money glitch in Sneaky Sasquatch.

What is the Money and Items Duplicate Glitch?

The money and items duplicate glitch in Sneaky Sasquatch allows players to duplicate their in-game money and items. This glitch allows players to increase the amount of money and items they have in the game, making the game easier to play. The glitch involves a simple process that players can follow to duplicate their money and items.

How to do the Crazy Money Glitch?

To do the crazy money glitch in Sneaky Sasquatch, players need to follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the Golf Course

The first step is to go to the golf course in Sneaky Sasquatch. The golf course can be found in the national park and is located on the right side of the map. Once you reach the golf course, go to the hole that is closest to the entrance.

Step 2: Get a Golf Ball

The second step is to get a golf ball. Players can find golf balls in the golf course, near the holes. Once you have a golf ball, go to the hole that is closest to the entrance.

Step 3: Duplicate the Golf Ball

The third step is to duplicate the golf ball. To duplicate the golf ball, players need to drop the golf ball on the ground and press the home button on their mobile device. Once the home button is pressed, the game will be minimized, and players need to wait for a few seconds before opening the game again.

Step 4: Collect the Duplicate Golf Ball

The fourth step is to collect the duplicate golf ball. Players need to pick up the golf ball they dropped earlier and then pick up the duplicate golf ball that is lying on the ground. This will give players two golf balls.

Step 5: Sell the Golf Balls

The final step is to sell the golf balls. Players can sell the golf balls they have collected to the golfer who is standing near the entrance of the golf course. Each golf ball can be sold for $10, and players can sell as many golf balls as they want.

Conclusion

The money and items duplicate glitch in Sneaky Sasquatch is a great way for players to increase the amount of money and items they have in the game. The glitch is easy to perform and can be done by following the steps above. However, players should be careful when using glitches in the game, as they can be banned if caught. Therefore, it is recommended that players use glitches at their own risk.

