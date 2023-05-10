Creamy Beef Taco Soup : Warm Up with a Bowl of Creamy Beef Taco Soup

As the temperatures begin to drop and autumn arrives, a comforting bowl of soup is just what you need to warm up. And what could be more satisfying than a delicious serving of creamy beef taco soup? This recipe is not only simple to make, but it’s also bursting with flavor, making it the perfect meal to keep you cozy during the colder months.

To get started, gather your ingredients. You’ll need ground beef, onion, garlic, diced tomatoes, beef broth, taco seasoning, cumin, chili powder, corn, black beans, cream cheese, and shredded cheddar cheese. While the amount of spices can be adjusted to suit your taste buds, the combination of taco seasoning, cumin, and chili powder creates a delectable Southwestern flavor.

Begin by browning the ground beef in a large pot. Once it’s cooked through, drain any excess grease and add in the diced onion and garlic. Cook for a few minutes until the onion is translucent and the garlic is fragrant.

Next, add in the diced tomatoes (including the juice), beef broth, taco seasoning, cumin, and chili powder. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer. Allow the soup to simmer for around 10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

Once the soup has simmered, add in the corn and black beans. Let it cook for another five minutes or so until everything is heated through. It’s now time to add in the cream cheese. Cut the cream cheese into small pieces and add it to the pot. Stir until it’s completely melted and incorporated into the soup.

Finally, it’s time to add in the shredded cheddar cheese. Sprinkle it over the top of the soup and stir until it’s melted and the soup is creamy and delicious.

Serve the soup piping hot with some tortilla chips or crusty bread on the side. You can also top it with some additional shredded cheese, sour cream, or cilantro if you’d like.

Not only is this soup incredibly delicious, but it’s also incredibly nutritious. The ground beef provides a good source of protein, while the corn and black beans add fiber and vitamins. The cream cheese and cheddar cheese not only add a creamy texture but also a boost of calcium.

This soup can also be easily customized to suit your preferences. If you prefer chicken, you can substitute shredded chicken for the ground beef. You can also add in some diced bell peppers or jalapenos for a little extra heat. And if you’re looking to cut back on calories or fat, you can use reduced-fat cream cheese and cheese.

In conclusion, a bowl of creamy beef taco soup is the perfect way to warm up on a chilly fall evening. It’s easy to make, packed with flavor, and can be customized to your liking. So next time you’re in the mood for a comforting meal, give this recipe a try. You won’t be disappointed!