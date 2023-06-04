Creamy Malai Chicken Recipe: Superb Malai Chicken Recipe: Creamy and Delicious White Chicken Curry!

Best White Chicken Recipe: Malai Chicken Recipe

Introduction

If you are tired of eating the same old chicken dishes, then you must try the Malai Chicken Recipe. It is a creamy and delicious chicken dish that is perfect for special occasions or even for a simple family dinner.

Ingredients

To make Malai Chicken, you will need the following ingredients:

500 grams boneless chicken

1 cup cream

1 cup milk

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 tablespoon oil

Salt to taste

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make the Malai Chicken Recipe:

Heat the oil in a pan and add the chopped onions. Saute them until they turn golden brown. Add the ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute until the raw smell goes away. Add the boneless chicken pieces and fry them for 5-7 minutes until they turn golden brown. Add all the spices – cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, and red chili powder. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. Pour in the milk and cream and mix well. Let it cook for 10-12 minutes on low flame. Add salt to taste and mix well. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or rice.

Variations

You can modify the Malai Chicken Recipe to suit your taste preferences. Here are some variations that you can try:

If you want a spicy version of Malai Chicken, you can increase the amount of red chili powder and garam masala powder.

You can also add some crushed black pepper to give it a peppery flavor.

If you want a healthier version of Malai Chicken, you can use low-fat cream and milk.

You can also add some vegetables like capsicum, carrots, or peas to make it more nutritious.

Conclusion

The Malai Chicken Recipe is a creamy and delicious chicken dish that is perfect for any occasion. It is easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. So, the next time you are in the mood for some chicken, try this recipe and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills. Enjoy!

