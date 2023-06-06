Creating an Obituary: A Guide







How to Create an Obituary

Writing an obituary is a way to honor and remember someone who has passed away. Here are some steps to create a thoughtful and meaningful obituary:

Gather information: Collect basic information such as the person’s full name, date of birth, and date of death. You may also want to include information about the person’s family, education, career, and hobbies. Write the opening paragraph: Start with a brief statement announcing the person’s passing and providing some context. Highlight major accomplishments: Share information about the person’s achievements, such as awards, publications, or significant contributions to their field. Include personal anecdotes: Incorporate stories and memories that highlight the person’s personality, character, and impact on others. Add funeral details: Include information about any services or celebrations of life that will be held in honor of the person. Review and edit: Make sure to proofread your obituary and have someone else review it for accuracy and clarity. Publish and share: Once your obituary is complete, you can submit it to local newspapers, post it on social media, or share it with friends and family.





