“Creative fields suffer homogeneity.”

The Era of Mediocrity.

In various creative industries, such as film, fashion, architecture, and advertising, conformity and overused ideas have taken over. Uniqueness and originality have faded away and it seems that everything is indistinguishable from each other.

The Age of Average is upon us, as creative fields have become increasingly dominated by convention and cliché. According to a recent article, everything from film to fashion, architecture to advertising, looks the same. Distinctiveness has died, and the result is an increasingly homogenized culture.

This trend towards conformity is troubling for a number of reasons. First and foremost, it stifles creativity and limits innovation. When everyone is following the same formula or playing it safe, there is little room for original ideas or experimentation. This can lead to a stagnation of the industry, with little new being created or explored.

Moreover, this homogenization can have a profound impact on our culture as a whole. When everything looks and feels the same, it becomes harder to distinguish one piece of art, advertisement or product from another. Our society becomes more easily controlled by big brands and companies who have the resources to produce on a mass scale. We are lured into buying the same products or services, lacking any true diversity or individuality.

There is no doubt that this phenomenon has been exacerbated by the rise of the internet and social media. With the ability to share ideas and images instantaneously, it is easier than ever to see what your competitors are doing and replicate their strategies. Influencers and tastemakers can impact the industry with just one viral post, creating a copycat culture in their wake.

However, it is important to note that not all hope is lost. There are still those who are pushing the boundaries and challenging the status quo. Innovative startups and independent creators can still thrive in this climate, by offering a truly unique and original perspective on what they do. We need to focus on supporting these voices, and celebrating those who are daring to be different.

In conclusion, the Age of Average is a worrying trend that should be acknowledged and addressed. By promoting diversity and originality, we can create a society that values creativity and innovation. It is up to us to fight against the homogenization that is so prevalent in our culture today.

Source : @alexjmurrell



