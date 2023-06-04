“credit report errors”: Fixing Common Credit Report Errors: A Helpful Guide

Dear Liz: Credit Bureau Errors and Lower Limits

It can be frustrating and confusing when credit card issuers lower your credit limits, especially when it’s not your fault. You did all the right things by getting a copy of your credit report, disputing the errors, following up with the credit card companies, and filing a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

It’s important to note that problems with credit bureaus topped the CFPB’s list of consumer complaints in 2022. If the CFPB’s efforts don’t result in a resolution, consider reaching out to your local congressional representative. They may have constituent services staff that can help.

It’s also a good idea to check your credit reports at Experian and TransUnion in case the errors aren’t limited to a single bureau. If the inaccuracies stem from possible identity theft, consider freezing your credit reports at all three bureaus to make it harder for fraudsters to open new accounts in your name.

Student Loan Payoff and Gift Taxes

Paying off someone’s student loans is considered a gift and may require you to file a gift tax return. However, you’re unlikely to owe gift taxes unless the amount you give away exceeds the lifetime limit, which is $12.92 million in 2023. Your relationship with the recipient doesn’t matter unless they’re your spouse, in which case you can give an unlimited amount without gift tax consequences.

Social Security and Break-Even Math

When it comes to retirement planning, it’s important to consider all factors, including inflation, tax rates, and the impact of your filing decision on survivor benefits. While break-even calculations can be helpful, they typically don’t include all pertinent information, such as life expectancies.

According to Social Security actuarial tables, a 63-year-old female in the U.S. can expect to live an additional 21.24 years on average. The more educated and higher income you are, the more years you can probably add to that tally. It’s important to factor in potential longevity and the impact of starting Social Security too soon on your finances in the long run.

While it’s great that the Social Security Administration was able to provide you with helpful information, it’s important to consult with a trusted advisor who can take into account all relevant factors, including your pension, longevity profile, tax situation, and other possible income sources.

In conclusion, it’s important to be diligent in checking your credit reports for errors and taking action to correct them. When it comes to financial gifts and retirement planning, it’s important to understand the potential tax implications and consider all relevant factors before making a decision.

Credit report errors Credit report dispute Credit report accuracy Credit score improvement Credit monitoring services

News Source : Liz Weston

Source Link :Credit report mistakes are common. Here’s how to fix them/