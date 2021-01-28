Creg Lyles Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Creg PuttinGodfirst Lyles has Died.

Ranell Tillery Jr. 1h · This young man Creg PuttinGodfirst Lyles was best friends with my lil Bro and he was also a brother to G Lyles my homie and a son to some wonderful parents I never heard anything bad about him and he always was smiling cracking jokes I say this to say life is very short and at some point we all better count our blessings and love family……. rest easy young King

Tributes

Sameer Barua

I am completely numb right now and upset to be the sharer of some horrible news. I just found out that Creg PuttinGodfirst Lyles (Avondale ’05) has passed away. Unfortunately don’t have any details that can be shared yet about the circumstances. Creg was one of the most talented people I’ve ever had the honor of working with. In 2012, he was literally the BEST Simon Zealotes I’ve ever heard in any production of Jesus Christ Superstar including every professional version I’ve seen — check out the video link below for proof. It’s been a few years since I’d seen him but whenever I did, it was as if time hadn’t passed at all. The last time was when I went to see him perform with fellow Avondale Theatre Company alumni at Lakeland’s moving production of the Laramie Project. But more important than his many talents, he was one of the kindest friends you could ask for always with a smile on his face and putting his faith and his family above everything else. RIP, Creg. I am going to miss the joy that you’ve brought to this world.

Creg as Simon Zealotes in Jesus Christ Superstar:



Safina Mahmood

He was much younger than me.. but met him at the Avondale alumni choir reunion a few years back.. He was definitely a very sweet and talented man..