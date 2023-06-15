Crenshaw High School Basketball Star Fatally Shot in Los Angeles Drive-By today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 16-year-old basketball prodigy from Los Angeles was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a nightclub in L.A., as per several reports. Quincy Reese Jr. was shot outside the 77 Lounge nightclub at midnight while attending a birthday party with his teammates. Chris Halton, Reese’s best friend, narrated that Reese got hit by the initial gunshots that sent the crowd outside the venue running for cover. Reese’s basketball coach stated that he was being scouted by 50 colleges with a 3.4 GPA. He also played baseball and ran cross country for Crenshaw High School. Halton claimed that Reese was not the intended target and the shooter(s) were trigger happy. No arrests or suspects have been identified yet.

News Source : The Source

Source Link :The Source |Crenshaw HS Basketball Star Killed In Drive-By-Shooting In L.A./