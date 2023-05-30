Cresco man Alvaro Valdivia Barranco drowns at Airport Lake Park

Alvaro Valdivia Barranco : Cresco man, Alvaro Valdivia Barranco, dies in drowning at Airport Lake Park

A man from Cresco, Iowa has passed away after drowning at Airport Lake Park in New Hampton. Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies received reports of someone drowning and promptly initiated a water rescue at approximately 1:40 pm. Emergency crews worked on the rescue for over four hours before recovering the body of 52-year-old Alvaro Valdivia Barranco from the lake at 5:56 pm. The Chickasaw County Medical Examiner has determined that the cause of death was likely an accidental drowning in fresh water, and a complete autopsy has been requested. No evidence of foul play has been found.

News Source : KWWL

