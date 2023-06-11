Crews Respond to Individual on Railing of Glenn Jackson Bridge Following I-205 Bridge Accident

HTML Header:

I-205 Bridge Accident: Emergency Crews Rush to Glenn Jackson Bridge Railing

In response to an alarming incident, emergency crews have been dispatched to the Glenn Jackson Bridge railing on the I-205 Bridge. It has been reported that a person is in distress and requires immediate assistance. The situation is currently under investigation, and the authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution and seek alternative routes if possible. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

