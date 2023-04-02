Cricket legend Salim Durani, 88, passes away

The demise of ex-India cricketer Salim Durani, who was a versatile all-rounder, was reported at 88 years of age.

Durani made his debut for India in 1960 in a match against the West Indies, and went on to play 29 Test matches for the country. He also played 8 One Day Internationals for India. In his Test career, Durani scored 1,202 runs at an average of 25.71, and took 75 wickets at an average of 35.67. In ODIs, he scored 122 runs and took 4 wickets.

Durani was a part of the Indian team that won the 1971 Test series against England, famously dubbed as ‘The Greatest Indian Test Victory’. He played a crucial role in India’s win in the third Test at The Oval, scoring 90 runs and taking 4 wickets in the match. Durani also played a crucial role in India’s historic series win in the Caribbean in 1971, where India won their first Test match against the West Indies, and later went on to win the series 1-0.

Durani was also a successful first-class cricketer, playing for Bengal, Bihar, and eventually for Rajasthan. He scored 10,549 runs and took 366 wickets in his first-class career, which spanned over 20 years.

Durani’s contribution to Indian cricket was not just limited to his performances on the field, but also to his coaching and commentary. He was a coach for the Rajasthan team, and was also a popular commentator in India.

Durani’s passing away is a big loss to Indian cricket, and he will always be remembered as one of the finest allrounders to have played for India.

