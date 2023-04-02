Cricket legend Salim Durani RIP.

The passing of cricket star Salim Durani has left me feeling very saddened. Although he was born in Kabul at a time before the white-ball era, where he could have shone, his outstanding talent was still undeniable. He had a volatile and exciting style that always captivated the audience, making him a public favorite. In fact, when he was dropped from the team against England, posters saying “No Durani, No Test” were put up. Rest in peace, Salim Durani.

Source : @ShashiTharoor

Saddened by the news that cricket legend SalimDurani has passed away. Born in Kabul too early for the white-ball era in which he’d have thrived, the volatile genius was a crowd-pleaser&public favourite: “No Durani No Test” posters went up when he was dropped against England. RIP pic.twitter.com/ZzmqU4z4sV — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 2, 2023

