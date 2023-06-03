“Crime-fighting strategies”: 5 Strategies Bruce Wayne Can Employ to Combat Crime More Effectively Than Batman

The Batman – Part II: How Bruce Wayne Can Fight Crime Better than Batman Does

The Batman – Part II is set to explore Robert Pattinson’s Batman in a Gotham City that was almost destroyed at the end of The Batman. This gives The Batman 2 the chance to show how Bruce Wayne can fight crime better than Batman does. Warner Bros. brought another version of the Caped Crusader to the big screen in a separate universe in Matt Reeves’ The Batman after Ben Affleck’s Batman failed to connect with the audience during his time in the DCEU. Unlike most of the previous adaptations of Batman, The Batman doesn’t explore the Dark Knight’s origin story but follows a younger Bruce Wayne in his second year of fighting crime in the streets of Gotham City.

The Batman followed the title character teaming up with James Gordon and the Gotham City Police Department to catch a serial killer known as The Riddler. This took Batman into Gotham’s criminal underworld, where he met Carmine Falcone, Oswald Cobblepot a.k.a. Penguin, and Selina Kyle, the latter becoming his ally. However, arresting The Riddler wasn’t the end of their problems as he had everything carefully planned so his followers would carry on with his plans to destroy Gotham even if he was caught. He planted car bombs around Gotham that would destroy the seawall around the city and flood it. The Batman made Bruce realize that Gotham needs more than a symbol of fear to improve as a city. After the flood, The Batman 2 can show how Bruce Wayne can fight crime better than Batman. Here are five ways in which he can do so.

Bruce Wayne Can Help People Before They’re Affected By Crime

A big complaint about Batman that has been discussed for years is how Bruce manages his fortune and how little he actually does to help Gotham as Bruce Wayne. While this has helped him get rid of many criminals as Batman, there’s a lot more that Bruce can do to help the city. Gotham is known for its economic inequality, and Bruce has the money, power, and influence to actually make a change and help people before they are driven to become criminals.

Bruce Wayne Can Help Rebuild Gotham City

The Riddler’s plans were a success as he managed to flood the city and cause severe damage. Seeing this disaster made Batman change his perspective on what Gotham really needs. Having witnessed and lived through the flooding of Gotham and seeing exactly what the citizens now need the most, Bruce Wayne can use his fortune to help rebuild Gotham, paying for the reconstruction of buildings, new roads, and more, and providing all the affected citizens with the services they need the most.

Bruce Wayne Can Keep Criminals In Arkham

Although Gotham has the resources to rehabilitate criminals, it lacks funding and competent staff. Arkham Asylum (named Arkham State Hospital in the universe of The Batman) is a psychiatric hospital that houses patients who are criminally insane. In all versions of Arkham, the hospital isn’t in the best of conditions, which is why its patients constantly escape. If Bruce turns his attention to it and uses his wealth to fund Arkham, this can make it more secure and less susceptible to corruption, finally turning it into an effective rehabilitation and mental health facility.

Bruce Wayne Can Inspire Others To Do Good

Batman has to be a figure to be feared by criminals and one of hope for the citizens of Gotham, but that’s not enough to stop all the crime in the city and make a change in city-wide attitude and culture, as Batman doesn’t have enough impact and influence for that – but Bruce does. Instead of continuing with the image of a selfish, narcissistic, and spoiled heir, Bruce can become a public figure that inspires others to be better, and if other powerful citizens can follow, a positive change in Gotham is a lot more likely to happen.

Batman Inspired A Crime-Fighting Arms Race

While Batman’s presence in Gotham has been beneficial as he has fought various criminals and has saved lives, he has also inspired the rise of more theatrical and bold villains. Batman’s role in Gotham City is a lot more complex than it seems, and so is Bruce Wayne’s. The Batman – Part II is the perfect opportunity to explore all this a bit deeper.

In conclusion, The Batman – Part II can show how Bruce Wayne can fight crime better than Batman does. Bruce can help people before they are affected by crime, help rebuild Gotham City, keep criminals in Arkham, inspire others to do good, and not inspire a crime-fighting arms race. The Batman – Part II is set to release on March 4, 2022, and is sure to be a hit among Batman fans.

Crime-fighting strategies of Bruce Wayne Batman’s weaknesses compared to Bruce Wayne Advantages of Bruce Wayne’s intelligence in fighting crime Bruce Wayne’s tactics for improving Gotham’s safety The role of Bruce Wayne’s wealth in combating crime in Gotham

News Source : ScreenRant

Source Link :5 Ways Bruce Wayne Can Fight Crime Better Than Batman/